** Agriculture-dependant firms gain after India's weather office said monsoon rains are likely to end later than usual this year

** An extended monsoon period would help Indian farmers recover from two droughts and boosts demand for an array of consumer goods, as more than 60 pct of India's 1.3 bln people live in villages

** Finance Minister Arun Jaitley singled out good rains as one of the factors that would help India withstand Britan's vote to leave the EU

** Hindustan Unilever Ltd rises as much as 1.72 pct, Dabur India Ltd gains as much as 2.14 pct; Monsanto India Ltd jumps as much as 8.2 pct, ITC Ltd climbs as much as 1.2 pct and Kaveri Seed Co Ltd up 2.9 pct, while Insecticides (India) Ltd rises as much as 3.3 pct

** At 0622 GMT, broader NSE index was up 0.15 pct