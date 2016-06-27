** Agriculture-dependant firms gain after India's weather
office said monsoon rains are likely to end later than usual
this year
** An extended monsoon period would help Indian farmers
recover from two droughts and boosts demand for an array of
consumer goods, as more than 60 pct of India's 1.3 bln people
live in villages
** Finance Minister Arun Jaitley singled out good rains as
one of the factors that would help India withstand Britan's vote
to leave the EU
** Hindustan Unilever Ltd rises as much as 1.72
pct, Dabur India Ltd gains as much as 2.14 pct;
Monsanto India Ltd jumps as much as 8.2 pct, ITC Ltd
climbs as much as 1.2 pct and Kaveri Seed Co Ltd
up 2.9 pct, while Insecticides (India) Ltd
rises as much as 3.3 pct
** At 0622 GMT, broader NSE index was up 0.15 pct
