BRIEF-China Digital Tv Q1 revenue $700,000
* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
June 27 PARK & OPC., LTD. :
* Says it appoints Song Han Seong as chief executive officer of the company, to replace Gong Jeong Oh, who has resigned from this position, effective June 27
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GeMem8Tn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
* Baozun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results