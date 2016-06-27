BRIEF-China Digital Tv Q1 revenue $700,000
* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
June 27 Zhejiang Talent Television&Film Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a jv with a Wuxi-based screen culture co, for film and television production services business
* Says jv with registered capital of 30 million yuan and the co to hold 49 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aZBolo
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
* Baozun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results