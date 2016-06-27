June 27 Ampoc Far-East :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.3 per share (T$263,205,997 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 13

* Last date before book closure July 14 with book closure period from July 15 to July 19

* Record date July 19

* Payment date Aug. 10

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3Xf7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)