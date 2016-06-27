BRIEF-China Digital Tv Q1 revenue $700,000
* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
June 27 Ampoc Far-East :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.3 per share (T$263,205,997 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 13
* Last date before book closure July 14 with book closure period from July 15 to July 19
* Record date July 19
* Payment date Aug. 10
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3Xf7
* Baozun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results