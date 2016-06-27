BRIEF-China Digital Tv Q1 revenue $700,000
* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
June 27 Weikeng Industrial :
* Says it will issue the 4th series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$200 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds
* Maturity period of three years for the bonds and coupon rate is 0 percent
* Proceeds to be used to repay bank loan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3Xme
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
* Baozun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results