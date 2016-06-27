June 27 Mirle Automation :

* Says it will pay div of T$440,903,746 in total

* Ex-dividend date July 13

* Last date before book closure July 14 with book closure period from July 15 to July 19

* Record date July 19 and payment from Aug. 10

