BRIEF-China Digital Tv Q1 revenue $700,000
* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
June 27 EISO Enterprise :
* Says it will repurchase 2,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 5.98 percent stake) during the period from June 28 to Aug. 27
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$10 per share ~ T$21 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$325,809,725
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3XGx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
* Baozun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results