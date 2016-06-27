June 27 High Power Lighting :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$33,769,875 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$6,753,970 in total

* Ex-dividend date July 28

* Last date before book closure July 29 with book closure period from July 30 to Aug. 3

* Record date Aug. 3

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3XP5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)