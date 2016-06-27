BRIEF-China Digital Tv Q1 revenue $700,000
* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
June 27 High Power Lighting :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$33,769,875 in total for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$6,753,970 in total
* Ex-dividend date July 28
* Last date before book closure July 29 with book closure period from July 30 to Aug. 3
* Record date Aug. 3
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3XP5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
* Baozun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results