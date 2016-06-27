BRIEF-China Digital Tv Q1 revenue $700,000
* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
June 27 Edom Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$202,338,672 in total for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$202,338,680 in total
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 17
* Last date before book closure Aug. 18 with book closure period from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23
* Record date Aug. 23
* Payment date Sep. 20
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3XQH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
* Baozun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results