BRIEF-SEC approves New York Stock Exchange 'speed bump' plan - WSJ
June 27 Industrial Securities Co Ltd
* Says it sets aside 550 million yuan ($82.74 million) to compensate investors' losses if Dan Dong Xin Tai Electric is punished by securities regulator for fraud
* Says compensation payments will have financial impact on the company
* Says it will strengthen risks control in underwriting ipos and enhance internal governance
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28YeJXm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6472 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Entered into 2017 bank deposits agreement to increase annual caps in relation to bank deposits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: