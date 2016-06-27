June 27 Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd

* Says unit Greenland Financial Overseas Investment Group Co Ltd plans to buy 753.6 million shares in Broad Greenstate International Co Ltd for about HK$569.7 million ($73.43 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28YTkkc

