June 28 ALPHACHIPS CORP. :

* Says it will issue second unregistered/unsecured private bonds with warrants, raising 10 bln won in proceeds

* Says maturity date of Oct. 31, 2019, yield to maturity of 3.5 pct and annual coupon of 3.5 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 11,350 won per share, and a conversion period from Oct. 31, 2017 to Sep. 30, 2019

Source text in Korean: me2.do/5xhzYiNg

