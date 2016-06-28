North Korea says linking cyber attack to Pyongyang is 'ridiculous'
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador said on Friday that linking Pyongyang with the global WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is "ridiculous."
June 28 ALPHACHIPS CORP. :
* Says it will issue second unregistered/unsecured private bonds with warrants, raising 10 bln won in proceeds
* Says maturity date of Oct. 31, 2019, yield to maturity of 3.5 pct and annual coupon of 3.5 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds
* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 11,350 won per share, and a conversion period from Oct. 31, 2017 to Sep. 30, 2019
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5xhzYiNg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador said on Friday that linking Pyongyang with the global WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is "ridiculous."
LONDON, May 19 Wikileaks' Julian Assange said on Friday he was prepared to talk to Britain and the United States after Sweden dropped a probe into an allegation of rape against him, but he defended his right to remain in Ecuador's embassy in London.