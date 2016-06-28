** Shares of Tata Communications Ltd gain as much as 7.99 pct to their highest in over 11 months

** Co to sell South-African fixed-line unit Neotel to Liquid Telecom Group, majority owned by diversified telecom group Econet Wireless Global

** Says deal for 6.55 bln rand ($428.6 mln)

** Earlier in March, Tata Comm had said it was looking for another buyer for the unit after a deal with Vodacom Group Ltd , a unit of Vodafone, fell through

** More than 1.9 mln shares change hands, about five times the 30-day moving avg

** Stock down 3.26 pct this year as of Monday's close ($1 = 15.2834 rand)