** Shares of telecom services provider Idea Cellular jump as much as 5 pct to their highest since June 10

** Co management reiterates confidence in its execution strategy and ability to gain market share, in an analyst meet on Monday

** Management says believes market large enough to accommodate new entrant and that it would re-assess strategy closer to the launch of 4G services by Reliance Industries

** Stock's price shift above its parabolic SAR, indicating possible reversal of downtrend (tmsnrt.rs/28YVvPx)

** RSI shows bullish divergence from stock price, also seen favourable for reversal; RSI is also at more than 14-day high, a bullish signal

** MACD crosses above its signal line, seen positive for stock

** Stock down 30.1 pct this year as of Monday's close, compared with 1.87 pct gain in broader NSE Nifty (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/gaurav.dogra.tho msonreuters.com@reuters.net)