Fitch Downgrades Popular's IDR to 'B'; Puts on Rating Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco Popular Espanol S.A.'s (Popular) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' and placed them on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following the deterioration of the bank's capital metrics in 1Q17. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The downgrade of Popular's ratings reflects its deteriorated capital