BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector wins approval for continued evaluation of Betalutin dose
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
June 28 Nipro Corp :
* Says it will repurchase up to 5 million shares of its common stock, representing a 2.9 percent stake from June 29 to Dec. 28
* Share repurchase price is up to 5 billion yen in total
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UihSxW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
* Q1 NET LOSS 648,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 482,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)