BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector wins approval for continued evaluation of Betalutin dose
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
June 28 EPS Holdings :
* Says its China-based subsidiary will buy 59.4 percent stake in China Genetic Limited at 20.6 million yen on Sep. 30
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/4bJH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
* Q1 NET LOSS 648,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 482,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)