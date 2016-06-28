BRIEF-Shouguang-based investment firm's stake in Kangyue Technology is decreased to 52.8 pct
* Says a Shouguang-based investment firm's stake in the company was decreased to 52.8 percent from 63 percent due to increased general capital
June 28 Shandong Xingmin Wheel Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 4 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 5 and the dividend will be paid on July 5
