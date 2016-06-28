BRIEF-Tecnocom shares to be delisted from Bilbao Stock Exchange as of May 22
* TECNOCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES Y ENERGIA SA SHARES TO BE DELISTED AS OF 22 MAY Source text for Eikon:
June 28 Interactive Digital Technologies :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3 per share (T$126,000,000 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 13
* Last date before book closure July 14 with book closure period from July 15 to July 19
* Record date July 19
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4bPH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* TECNOCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES Y ENERGIA SA SHARES TO BE DELISTED AS OF 22 MAY Source text for Eikon:
* Cobas Asset Management, Sgiic, S.A. reports a 6.28 percent passive stake in Mcclatchy Co as of May 11, 2017 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rzAwfg] Further company coverage: