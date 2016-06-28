BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector wins approval for continued evaluation of Betalutin dose
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
June 28 Pharmicell Co., Ltd.:
* Says the contract signed between the co and Vindhya Organics Pvt.Ltd canceled by Vindhya Organics
* Cancellation amount of 1.72 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5OxSaskO
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
* Q1 NET LOSS 648,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 482,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)