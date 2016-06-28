BRIEF-Tecnocom shares to be delisted from Bilbao Stock Exchange as of May 22
* TECNOCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES Y ENERGIA SA SHARES TO BE DELISTED AS OF 22 MAY Source text for Eikon:
June 28 Beijing Jingxi Culture&Tourism Co Ltd :
* Says its Beijing-based culture media subsidiary to sell 51 percent stake in a Tibet-based film and television media sub-subsidiary to a Beijing-based co at 0 yuan
* Says the subsidiary to hold no stake in the target co after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iaJOMp
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cobas Asset Management, Sgiic, S.A. reports a 6.28 percent passive stake in Mcclatchy Co as of May 11, 2017 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rzAwfg] Further company coverage: