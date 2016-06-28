BRIEF-Tecnocom shares to be delisted from Bilbao Stock Exchange as of May 22
* TECNOCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES Y ENERGIA SA SHARES TO BE DELISTED AS OF 22 MAY Source text for Eikon:
June 28 KG Inicis Co.,Ltd:
* Says it plans to buy 5 percent stake in NHN KCP Corp., to take part in payco O2O business
* Transaction price of 16.22 billion won
* Cobas Asset Management, Sgiic, S.A. reports a 6.28 percent passive stake in Mcclatchy Co as of May 11, 2017 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rzAwfg] Further company coverage: