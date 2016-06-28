June 28 Winning Health Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says it expects H1 profit to rise about 619-644 percent y/y to 420.5-435.1 million yuan ($63.24-$65.44 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29aSKgf

