BRIEF-Tecnocom shares to be delisted from Bilbao Stock Exchange as of May 22
* TECNOCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES Y ENERGIA SA SHARES TO BE DELISTED AS OF 22 MAY Source text for Eikon:
June 28 Net263 Ltd :
* Says its Guangzhou-based communications unit entered into partnership agreement with a Beijing-based communications technology company
* Says the unit will authorize the Beijing firm as the agency for promotion of its roaming service products
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/w4iK5w
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cobas Asset Management, Sgiic, S.A. reports a 6.28 percent passive stake in Mcclatchy Co as of May 11, 2017 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rzAwfg] Further company coverage: