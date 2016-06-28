BRIEF-Shouguang-based investment firm's stake in Kangyue Technology is decreased to 52.8 pct
* Says a Shouguang-based investment firm's stake in the company was decreased to 52.8 percent from 63 percent due to increased general capital
June 28 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will provide loan guarantee of up to 200 million yuan for a wholly owned subsidiary, which is engaged in auto parts business, based in Jiangsu
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/uJzTIO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
