BRIEF-Shouguang-based investment firm's stake in Kangyue Technology is decreased to 52.8 pct
* Says a Shouguang-based investment firm's stake in the company was decreased to 52.8 percent from 63 percent due to increased general capital
June 28 Kingnet Network
* Says unit plans to acquire 20 percent stake in online game developer St.Hero' network technology for 200 million yuan ($30.09 million)
* Says unit signs mobile game and web game license agreement worth 30 billion won ($25.61 million) with South Korea's Wemade entertainment
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28ZPou6; bit.ly/291pZG5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6460 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 1,171.1900 won) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
