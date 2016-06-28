June 28 Seoyon Electronics Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will merge with unit, STF CO.,LTD., which is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of auto parts business

* Says merger ratio of 1:0 between the co and STF

* Says expected merger effective date of Sept. 1 and registered date of Sept. 5

* STF will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: me2.do/FtXA64VJ

