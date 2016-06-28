BRIEF-Shouguang-based investment firm's stake in Kangyue Technology is decreased to 52.8 pct
* Says a Shouguang-based investment firm's stake in the company was decreased to 52.8 percent from 63 percent due to increased general capital
June 28 Seoyon Electronics Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will merge with unit, STF CO.,LTD., which is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of auto parts business
* Says merger ratio of 1:0 between the co and STF
* Says expected merger effective date of Sept. 1 and registered date of Sept. 5
* STF will be dissolved after the merger
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FtXA64VJ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says a Shouguang-based investment firm's stake in the company was decreased to 52.8 percent from 63 percent due to increased general capital
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world's political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as "WannaCry", insurers say.