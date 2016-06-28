BRIEF-Shouguang-based investment firm's stake in Kangyue Technology is decreased to 52.8 pct
* Says a Shouguang-based investment firm's stake in the company was decreased to 52.8 percent from 63 percent due to increased general capital
June 28 Yunnan Xiyi Industrial Co Ltd
* Says it cuts share issue size in asset acquisition proposal to 120 million yuan ($18.05 million) from 345 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29b2xTu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6490 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
