BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector wins approval for continued evaluation of Betalutin dose
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
June 28 Apex Medical :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share (T$83,385,557 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 26
* Last date before book closure July 27 with book closure period from July 28 to Aug. 1
* Record date Aug. 1
* Payment date Aug. 26
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4crq
* Q1 NET LOSS 648,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 482,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: