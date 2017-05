BRIEF-Cobas Asset Management, SGIIC reports 6.28 percent passive stake in Mcclatchy as of May 11

* Cobas Asset Management, Sgiic, S.A. reports a 6.28 percent passive stake in Mcclatchy Co as of May 11, 2017 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rzAwfg] Further company coverage: