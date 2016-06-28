June 28 Alltek Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.2 per share (T$143,302,911 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$1.6 per share (T$191,070,540 in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 13

* Last date before book closure July 14 with book closure period from July 15 to July 19

* Record date July 19

* Payment date July 28

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4crX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)