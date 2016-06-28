BRIEF-Shouguang-based investment firm's stake in Kangyue Technology is decreased to 52.8 pct
* Says a Shouguang-based investment firm's stake in the company was decreased to 52.8 percent from 63 percent due to increased general capital
June 28 Tainan Spinning :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.45 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 9
* Last date before book closure Aug. 10 with book closure period from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15
* Record date Aug. 15
* Payment date Sep. 9
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4cuN
