BRIEF-Shouguang-based investment firm's stake in Kangyue Technology is decreased to 52.8 pct
* Says a Shouguang-based investment firm's stake in the company was decreased to 52.8 percent from 63 percent due to increased general capital
June 28 All Ring Tech :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$170,671,804 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 26
* Last date before book closure July 27 with book closure period from July 28 to Aug. 1
* Record date Aug. 1
* Payment date Aug. 18
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4c3S
