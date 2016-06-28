BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector wins approval for continued evaluation of Betalutin dose
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
June 28 Apex Medical :
* Says it will issue the 1st series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$300 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds
* Maturity period of three years for the bonds and coupon rate is 0 percent
* Proceeds to be used to repay bank loan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4c5R

* Q1 NET LOSS 648,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 482,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO