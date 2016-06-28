BRIEF-Skyline Investment Q1 net loss deepens to 157,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
June 28 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd
* Says board elects Li Jianhong as chairman
* Says board appoints Tian Huiyu as head of the bank
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/290Y0CL
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million