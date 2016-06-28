BRIEF-MLP Group Q1 net result turns to loss of 15.9 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 23.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
June 28 Concord Securities :
* Says it will repurchase 30,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 4.6 percent stake) during the period from June 29 to Aug. 26
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$5.5 per share ~ T$9 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$1,114,253,224
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4c8M
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 REVENUE 23.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT, May 19 Home prices have surged in Ireland and need to be "closely monitored", the European Central Bank and European Commission said on Friday.