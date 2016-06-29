Asia Graphics-Foreign investors turn net buyers of Malaysian bonds in April
May 17 Foreign investors turned net buyers of Malaysian bonds in April, after a sale of over $60 billion in the last seven months.
June 29 Join In (Holding) Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will invest 50 million yuan in Auto Link World, a tech-firm, to acquire 14.9 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xDcpb5I3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 17 Foreign investors turned net buyers of Malaysian bonds in April, after a sale of over $60 billion in the last seven months.
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.