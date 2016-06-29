Asia Graphics-Foreign investors turn net buyers of Malaysian bonds in April
May 17 Foreign investors turned net buyers of Malaysian bonds in April, after a sale of over $60 billion in the last seven months.
- Source link: (bit.ly/292QgAL)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
May 17 Foreign investors turned net buyers of Malaysian bonds in April, after a sale of over $60 billion in the last seven months.
NEW DELHI, May 17 A 10-year-old Indian girl allegedly raped by her stepfather is expected to undergo an abortion on Wednesday, police said, in a case that has renewed the focus on sexual violence against women and children in the country.