** Shares of real estate firm DLF Ltd rise as much as 9.75 pct to their highest since April 2015

** Chairman Kushal Pal Singh and his family have decided to infuse 100 bln rupees ($1.47 bln) into DLF to make it debt-free, Economic Times reports, citing sources familiar with the development bit.ly/291Srq4

** DLF could not be immediately reached for comment

** More than 17.4 mln shares change hands, about 2 times the 30-day moving avg

** Stock had risen 15 pct this year as of Tuesday's close ($1 = 67.8350 Indian rupees)