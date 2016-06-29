** Shares of real estate firm DLF Ltd rise as much
as 9.75 pct to their highest since April 2015
** Chairman Kushal Pal Singh and his family have decided to
infuse 100 bln rupees ($1.47 bln) into DLF to make it debt-free,
Economic Times reports, citing sources familiar with the
development bit.ly/291Srq4
** DLF could not be immediately reached for comment
** More than 17.4 mln shares change hands, about 2 times the
30-day moving avg
** Stock had risen 15 pct this year as of Tuesday's close
($1 = 67.8350 Indian rupees)