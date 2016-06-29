BRIEF-Easy One Financial Group says unit entered into loan agreement
* Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreement to grant loan to customer
June 29 Yoshimura Food Holdings KK :
* Says it to buy 760 shares (100 percent voting rights) in a Japan-based firm that engaged in manufacture and sale of jelly from an individual, planned on July 1
* Says transaction price 455 million yen including advisory cost
AMSTERDAM, May 17 ABN Amro, the Netherlands' largest domestic lender, reported on Wednesday a 29 percent rise in first-quarter net profits to 615 million euros ($683 million), with a growing loan book and better margins reflecting a strong Dutch economy.