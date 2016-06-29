** India's metal stocks rise after the Union Cabinet cleared the National Mineral Exploration Policy (NMEP)

** NMEP will allow private companies to carry out stand-alone exploration for the first time and help auction prospective mineral blocks

** The blocks that will go on sale are among 100 mineral zones identified by the state-run Geological Survey of India following an aerogeophysical assessment

** India is keen to get private firms to start exploring for more minerals like diamonds and gold, where mining is negligible

** Vedanta Ltd jumps 3.7 pct, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd rises 1.3 pct, Tata Steel Ltd up 1.2 pct and Hindalco Industries Ltd gains 2.2 pct

** S&P BSE Metal index up 1.1 pct by 0629 GMT