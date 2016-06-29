Jun 29 (Reuters) Sia Reit, Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Aug 31, 2016 Aug 31, 2016 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.98 2.98 Net 807 mln 803 mln Div 10,750 yen 10,700 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3290.T