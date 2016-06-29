BRIEF-Marac Electronics says will not distribute dividend for FY 2016
* SAYS WILL NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016
June 29 Taiwan Taffeta Fabric :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 18
* Last date before book closure July 19 with book closure period from July 20 to July 24
* Record date July 24
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4fgW

* April fresh fruit bunches production 77,118 MT