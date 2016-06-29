BRIEF-United Networks partners with Chubb Insurance for wifi app
* Deal To distribute its wi-fi data product to insurer's selected travel insurance customers.
June 29 Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will provide loan guarantee of 300 million yuan for its electronic unit
* Says loan guarantee with a term of 12 months
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/G9jubxES
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAYS WILL NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rpTGUq] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)