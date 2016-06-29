BRIEF-United Networks partners with Chubb Insurance for wifi app
* Deal To distribute its wi-fi data product to insurer's selected travel insurance customers.
June 29 Aten International :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$621,250,063 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 14
* Last date before book closure July 15 with book closure period from July 16 to July 20
* Record date July 20
* Payment date Aug. 5
