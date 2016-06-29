BRIEF-Marac Electronics says will not distribute dividend for FY 2016
* SAYS WILL NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016
June 29 Chang Chun Eurasia Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on July 6
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 7 and the dividend will be paid on July 7


* April fresh fruit bunches production 77,118 MT