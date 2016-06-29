June 29 Rocket Mobile Co., Ltd.:

* Says it unit, EMC PENGUIN Co.,Ltd. to merge with DMCpenguin with merger ratio of 1:0

* Merger effective date of Mar. Aug. 1 and registered date of Aug. 2

* Says DMCpenguin will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: me2.do/FOPBsOck

