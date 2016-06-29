BRIEF-United Networks partners with Chubb Insurance for wifi app
* Deal To distribute its wi-fi data product to insurer's selected travel insurance customers.
June 29 Rocket Mobile Co., Ltd.:
* Says it unit, EMC PENGUIN Co.,Ltd. to merge with DMCpenguin with merger ratio of 1:0
* Merger effective date of Mar. Aug. 1 and registered date of Aug. 2
* Says DMCpenguin will be dissolved after the merger
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FOPBsOck
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Deal To distribute its wi-fi data product to insurer's selected travel insurance customers.
* SAYS WILL NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rpTGUq] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)