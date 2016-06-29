BRIEF-Easy One Financial Group says unit entered into loan agreement
* Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreement to grant loan to customer
June 29 Money Square Holdings Inc :
* Says the company filed a lawsuit against GAITAME ONLINE CO., LTD, regarding compensation for patent infringement, on June 29
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/T9xjq4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreement to grant loan to customer
AMSTERDAM, May 17 ABN Amro, the Netherlands' largest domestic lender, reported on Wednesday a 29 percent rise in first-quarter net profits to 615 million euros ($683 million), with a growing loan book and better margins reflecting a strong Dutch economy.