BRIEF-Easy One Financial Group says unit entered into loan agreement
* Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreement to grant loan to customer
June 29 First Brothers :
* Says its subsidiary will buy a building in Osaka on July 29
* Says no further details disclosed due to confidentiality agreement
Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, May 17 ABN Amro, the Netherlands' largest domestic lender, reported on Wednesday a 29 percent rise in first-quarter net profits to 615 million euros ($683 million), with a growing loan book and better margins reflecting a strong Dutch economy.