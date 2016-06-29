BRIEF-United Networks partners with Chubb Insurance for wifi app
* Deal To distribute its wi-fi data product to insurer's selected travel insurance customers.
June 29 Rocket Mobile Co., Ltd:
* Says it will merge with unit which is mainly engaged in advertising, promotion and marketing business
* Merger effective date of Sept. 2 and registered date of Sept. 7
* Says the unit will be dissolved after the merger
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xFvYp8kk
* SAYS WILL NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rpTGUq] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)